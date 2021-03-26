Get to know: Desiree Fluellen

article

10 Questions with Desiree:

1. What brought you to Phoenix?

My husband, David, and I moved to Phoenix in January of last year, shortly before the pandemic hit. He’s an NFL running back and became a free agent, after spending 5 years with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. We were looking for a great training facility in a city we’d hopefully fall in love with. Turns out, we’ve been falling in love with this area since!



2. What is your TV background?

I was so fortunate to start my career at home, in Western New York. I was a reporter, who wore many hats, at WKBW. I spent the first three years of my career covering major snow storms, politics and daily news. From Buffalo I moved on to Boston, where I became the weekend morning co-anchor for NBC Boston. After a few years covering everything New England and getting married in between, I moved to Nashville to join my husband. I was the weekend morning anchor for WSMV-TV.



3. What do you love about your job?

I love that each day feels like a new adventure. A reporter covers a different news story every day and with that comes the opportunity to learn something new, connect with people and help make a difference.

4. How are you liking Arizona?

My family and I are quickly falling in love with the desert. We’ve been able to hike, ATV through the desert and eat some great food! Most of all, I’m looking forward to making new friends and learning more about this community, as the pandemic continues to progress.



5. Have you experienced a typical summer day??

I have! So far I can say I like the heat. It’s not a typical northeastern summer day with lots of humidity, so I’ll take it!

6. What do you like to do away from work?

When I’m not at work you will find me spending as much time as possible with my husband and son. We love food so you could spot us anywhere grabbing a bite to eat. You may see us at the movie theatre, hiking or riding 4-wheelers through the desert. When we’re spending time at home you’ll find me cleaning the house! I love organizing and keeping the house fresh. I even have a newfound love for baking and decorating cakes.



7. What is a fun fact about you that you think people would like to know?

As a child I loved performing either on stage dancing, acting or even modeling. Many people don’t know but, Fisher Price headquarters is actually located in the Buffalo area. As a child I was able to model for them and landed a spot on a toy box cover! The toy was called the "Jammin’ Draw."



8. Favorite food?

I generally eat pretty healthy and kind of boring to be honest. Sometimes I crave a nice hot slice of pizza, a good burger or great Italian BUT my absolute favorite thing to eat is chocolate custard ice cream in a cake cone!



9. Favorite author?

I mostly read a lot of news articles and such. I’m still looking for a favorite author, so if someone has a suggestion I’m all ears!



10. Favorite musician or band?

I like a variety of different music. Thanks to my dad, I grew up listening to people like Rod Stewart and Tears for Fears. I also love Motown and mainstream music that you’d hear on the radio station today.





Ok, we lied. One more question.



11. With your husband being a former Tennessee Titan, do you think you can become a Cards fan? 🙂

Absolutely! I always say, I am first and foremost a fan of my husband but Phoenix is our new home, so we will always root for the home team. I’ll be looking forward to making it to a game one of these days!