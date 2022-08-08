Gila Bend homicide suspect sought by MCSO
GILA BEND, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide in Gila Bend.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the homicide happened on Aug. 7 near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road.
The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Javier Arvallo, left the scene in a red Dodge Journey with an Arizona Cardinals license plate TSA7LG.
MCSO did not release any victim information.
If you have any information, you're asked to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS.