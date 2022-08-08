Expand / Collapse search

Gila Bend homicide suspect sought by MCSO

By Brent Corrado
Crime and Public Safety
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for 23-year-old Javier Arvallo in connection to a homicide in Gila Bed. Arvallo reportedly fled the scene in a red Dodge Journey with an Arizona Cardinals license plate TSA7LG. (NOTE: Not actual vehic (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

GILA BEND, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide in Gila Bend.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the homicide happened on Aug. 7 near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Javier Arvallo, left the scene in a red Dodge Journey with an Arizona Cardinals license plate TSA7LG.

MCSO did not release any victim information.

If you have any information, you're asked to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS.

