Gila Bend Municipal Airport plane crash kills 1, injures another

Authorities are looking into what caused a plane to crash at the Gila Bend Municipal Airport, killing one of the two people on board.

The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. on March 17 next to the runway of the airport, which is near AZ 85 and Gila Bend Airport Road.

One of the victims on board was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the other was pronounced dead at the scene, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating what happened.

No names have been released in this incident.

Map of where the crash happened: