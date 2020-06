A suspected home intruder was shot as he tried to enter a Glendale home Saturday afternoon, the police department said.

At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a home near 12000 North 51st Avenue for reports of a home intruder.

The homeowner told dispatchers he was armed and then police say he shot the suspect. The condition of the suspect is unknown.

He was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.