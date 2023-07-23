Glendale house fire leaves 6 displaced

Six people have lost their home after a fire broke out in a Glendale neighborhood overnight.

First responders were called to an area near 75th Avenue and Union Hills Drive early Sunday morning after a neighbor reported seeing the fire next door.

By the time first responders arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

"After obtaining a primary search and not finding any victims, conditions deteriorated, and all crews exited the structure and defensive operations were commenced," officials said.

No one was injured, but six people were displaced.

The cause is under investigation.

