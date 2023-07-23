Glendale house fire leaves 6 displaced

Expand / Collapse search
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Six people have lost their home after a fire broke out in a Glendale neighborhood overnight.

First responders were called to an area near 75th Avenue and Union Hills Drive early Sunday morning after a neighbor reported seeing the fire next door.

By the time first responders arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. 

Fire destroys Glendale home

The Glendale Fire department released video of a house fire that broke out early Sunday morning.

"After obtaining a primary search and not finding any victims, conditions deteriorated, and all crews exited the structure and defensive operations were commenced," officials said.

No one was injured, but six people were displaced.

The cause is under investigation.

