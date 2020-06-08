Glendale mayor, city council members speak out against defunding of police department

article

Glendale city leaders are speaking out on the issue of police funding, amid national discussion on whether or not to defund police departments.

According to a letter released on Monday and signed by mayor Jerry P. Weiers and all of the city's six councilmembers, city leaders will continue to support a fully-funded police department, for as long as they remain community leaders.

"Much as there is a world of difference between peaceful protestors and those intent on burning down buildings and looting local businesses, there is a world of difference between that rare bad cop and a department full of good cops," read a portion of the letter.

City leaders also say while the George Floyd video is shocking to see, they urge the public to remember that no one hates a bad cop more than a good cop.

What do people mean when they say "defund the police"?

According to a report by the Associated Press, supporters of the "defund the police movement" say it isn’t about eliminating police departments or stripping agencies of all of their money. They say it is time for the country to address systemic problems in policing in America and spend more on what communities across the U.S. need, like housing and education.

According to data compiled by the Urban Institute, state and local governments spent $115 billion on policing in 2017.

Advertisement

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.