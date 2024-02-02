Glendale pedestrian crash sends man to the hospital: PD

A crash in Glendale has sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Glendale Police officials.

The crash, investigators say, happened in the area of 91st Avenue and Glendale. Officers responded to the scene at around 8:21 p.m. on Feb. 2.

"Upon investigation, it was found the pedestrian was crossing Glendale Avenue northbound and the vehicle involved did not see the pedestrian and collided with him," read a portion of the brief statement.