Glendale Police looking for suspect who stole French Bulldog from woman in violent incident

Officials with the Glendale Police Department are asking for the public's help, as they search for a French Bulldog that was stolen weeks ago.

According to a statement released on Oct. 25, the incident happened at a manufactured home park in the area of 63rd Avenue and Maryland, just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

"The female victim was out walking her dog when she was approached by a male suspect who made comments about her dog and the cost of the breed," read a portion of the statement.

The male suspect, according to police, later fought with the victim.

"The woman tried wrapping the leash around her arm to prevent the male suspect from taking the dog. The physical altercation became quite severe and during the attack, the woman lost grip of the leash and suspect managed to get away with the dog," read a portion of the statement.

Police say according to the victim, the male suspect also had a woman inside the car with him when he took off with the dog. The two were last seen in a dark blue Chevrolet Equinox, but police did not provide a model year.

Police also released video taken by a security camera in the area. The video, which was only a few seconds long, showed two people in a physical struggle. Screaming can also be heard.

"These individuals are facing several felony charges, since the dog has a value of more than $4,000," read a portion of police's statement.

Anyone with information should call Glendale Police.

(Photo Courtesy: Glendale Police Department)

(Click here for interactive map)