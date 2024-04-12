Glendale teen in critical condition after crash; police urge suspect to come forward

A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life, after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on April 11 while the boy was riding a bicycle with a group of other juveniles near 47th Avenue and Northern, police said.

"They're just kids out riding their bikes," said Officer Moroni Mendez with Glendale Police. "As a parent myself, as a father, I can’t even begin to imagine what this family is going through. It’s horrific, it’s terrible."

Officials are urging the driver or witnesses to come forward.

"They should do what’s right," said Officer Mendez. "They should turn themselves in."

While there is no vehicle description or surveillance footage available at this time, police are stressing the severity of fleeing a scene.

"I get it. Traffic accidents and traffic collisions are scary, but something happened, and we need to be responsible. Traffic laws and speed limits exist for a reason. Driving is a privilege, not a right," said Officer Mendez.

Police say it was a busy time on the road at the time of the tragedy, so someone may have seen something.

"Anyone that knows anything, anyone that saw anything, has any information: If you see something, say something," said Officer Mendez. "It’s very important that we, as a department, as a community, as a city, as a state, we investigate this and bring justice to those who are suffering."

Anyone with information should call police.

Map of where the incident occurred