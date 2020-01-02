Globe Police: Suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting had last known address out of Phoenix

article

Officials with the Globe Police Department have identified the suspect in a deadly officer-involved shooting on December 31, 2019.

According to a statement posted to the department's Facebook page Thursday, the suspect is 28-year-old Eric M. Tellez. Tellez had a last known address out of Phoenix.

The officer involved in the shooting is identified by Globe Police as Justin Reynolds. Reynolds has worked for the City of Globe for one year.

The shooting happened at 12:06 a.m. on December 31, but officials did not release any details in connection with the shooting, citing an active investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.