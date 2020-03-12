Goodyear police: Officer shoots suspect during foot pursuit

Police say a suspect has been hospitalized and is expected to survive following an officer-involved shooting in Goodyear.

According to the Goodyear Police Department, officers responded to an apartment near Interstate 10 and Dysart Road just after midnight for reports of a man trying to enter a woman's apartment.

After arriving at the scene, officers found 23-year-old Malaki Cox, who then shoved an officer and ran from the apartment.

During an ensuing foot pursuit, police say Cox displayed a gun and was shot by an officer.

Cox was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

No officers were injured and police say Cox and the woman had a prior relationship.