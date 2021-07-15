Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona school districts at odds due to COVID-19 policies

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's office sent out letter's to Peoria School District and Catalina Foothills School District on July 14 that states the policies for unvaccinated students to quarantine for 10 days is against state law.

The law states that a school district or charter school cannot require students or teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or wear face coverings in the classroom.

In addition, the letter states that the quarantine policy will lead to many students missing school.

Peoria Unified School District spokesperson Danielle Airey says they do have those options.

"We were a bit caught off-guard to receive that," said Airey. "Our practices and our procedures for the mitigation of COVID-19 have been consistent with the guidance that have been shared through the Arizona Department of Health Services, as well as Maricopa County Department of Public Health."

Airey says teacher communication with students and families during quarantine is always a priority.

"We were one of only a few school districts that remained open all of last school year, and we're able to do that by following the county guidance and the state guidance in order to keep students and staff safe," said Airey.

Peoria Unified School District students will return to class on August 4, while student with Catalina Foothills will do so on August 9.

