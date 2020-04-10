Gov. Ducey: Arizona getting new ventilators from national stockpile

article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says the state is getting more ventilators, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,

According to a tweet made by Gov. Ducey, the state has secured 100 additional ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile. The ventilators, once shipped to Arizona, will be deployed to areas in critical need, including Native American tribal nations.

Arizona's native tribal nations have seen increases in positive COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Navajo Nation officials say there are 558 positive cases within its territory, an increase of 70 from Wednesday.

Starting on 8:00 p.m. on Friday and continuing until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, April 13, the Navajo Nation will enact a curfew.

In a series of tweets, Gov. Ducey thanked President Trump and GOP Sen. Martha McSally for making the deliveries happen.

