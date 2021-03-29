Gov. Ducey declares August 14 to be National Navajo Code Talkers Day in Arizona

article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Monday signed legislation to make National Navajo Code Talkers Day an official state holiday.

"The Navajo Code Talkers are American heroes," Ducey said in a statement on March 29. "They assisted on every major operation involving the U.S. Marines in the Pacific theatre, using their native language to come up with an unbreakable code. More than 400 Code Talkers answered the call to serve our nation, and Arizona is grateful for their dedication to protecting our nation."

Under Senate Bill 1802, the new holiday will fall on August 14 each year. If it falls on a day other than Sunday, it will be observed on the Sunday following August 14.

Navajo Code Talkers Day was established by former President Ronald Reagan in 1982.

