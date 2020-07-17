Grand Avenue reopens at 67th Avenue following crash involving forklift

One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash involving an SUV and a forklift in Glendale.

Police say the SUV crashed into a flatbed truck that was carrying the forklift, which landed on the SUV during the collision.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says westbound Grand Avenue has reopened from 67th to 70th Avenues.

