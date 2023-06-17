Grand Canyon tragedies: A list of incidents, deaths at Arizona's landmark

Every year, millions of people visit Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, and incidents, some resulting in tragedies, happen from time to time.
Here's a look at some of the incidents that have happened in the area in recent years.
Here is information from Grand Canyon National Park on how to stay safe while visiting.
A 33-year-old man has died after he plummeted from the Grand Canyon's skywalk attraction, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
The National Park Service says a woman who was attempting to hike to the Colorado River and back in a day was found dead in Grand Canyon National Park.
A man from Wisconsin died while hiking on a trail in the Grand Canyon, officials said.
The pilot and six passengers were taken to hospitals in Las Vegas and suburban Henderson for treatment of injuries that Boulder City spokesperson Lisa LaPlante called not life-threatening.
The Grand Canyon National Park Service received a report of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River at Bedrock Rapid in Arizona.
The Grand Canyon National Park Service says Delphine Martinez, a resident of Window Rock, was on a multi-day backpacking trip on Sept. 4 when she was found unconscious along the Thunder River Trail, about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.
The 44-year-old visitor had reportedly fallen 200 feet from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail.
The victim was identified as 41-year-old Melanie Goodine from Ottawa, Ontario. Officials say she was hiking out of the Grand Canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier in the day.
A woman visiting the Grand Canyon from Utah was killed when she suffered a 20-foot fall on April 4, says the National Park Service.
Mary Kelley, a 68-year-old woman from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, entered the river at the top of Hance Rapid. Members of her group pulled her out of the water, discovered she was unresponsive and began CPR.
During an aerial search, the body of 57-year-old Ralph Stoll was found between Yuma Point and Dripping Springs.
Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, is a Hungarian national who was believed to have visited the South Rim on or around July 19. His body was recovered Monday approximately 430 feet below the rim.
Officials say lightning strikes an average of 25,000 times per year in Grand Canyon National Park.
The victim became unresponsive near Mile-and-Half Resthouse after returning from a day trip to Plateau Point. Witnesses at the scene performed CPR until rescue crews arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rodney Hatfield, from Washington, Louisiana, had reportedly been on a multi-day hiking trip and was returning from Phantom Ranch when he started having trouble hiking up Bright Angel Trail.
A spokeswoman for the Grand Canyon National Park said it has recently seen an uptick in heat-related illness.
A hiker has died on the South Kaibab Trailhead at Grand Canyon National Park, park officials say.
A backpacker has died on the Tonto Trail at Grand Canyon National Park, park officials say. The death could be heat-related.
Sixty-three-year-old James Crocker of Lakewood, Colorado was on a multi-day private boating trip when he was pulled from the water by other members of his group.