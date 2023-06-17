Expand / Collapse search

Grand Canyon tragedies: A list of incidents, deaths at Arizona's landmark

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Grand Canyon
FOX 10 Phoenix

Every year, millions of people visit Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, and incidents, some resulting in tragedies, happen from time to time.

Here's a look at some of the incidents that have happened in the area in recent years.

Here is information from Grand Canyon National Park on how to stay safe while visiting.

Featured

Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death
article

Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death

A 33-year-old man has died after he plummeted from the Grand Canyon's skywalk attraction, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Featured

Hiker dies in Grand Canyon National Park during an attempt at a difficult trek, NPS says
article

Hiker dies in Grand Canyon National Park during an attempt at a difficult trek, NPS says

The National Park Service says a woman who was attempting to hike to the Colorado River and back in a day was found dead in Grand Canyon National Park.

Featured

Wisconsin man dies while hiking Grand Canyon trail
article

Wisconsin man dies while hiking Grand Canyon trail

A man from Wisconsin died while hiking on a trail in the Grand Canyon, officials said.

Featured

7 hurt when Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing
article

7 hurt when Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing

The pilot and six passengers were taken to hospitals in Las Vegas and suburban Henderson for treatment of injuries that Boulder City spokesperson Lisa LaPlante called not life-threatening.

Featured

Grand Canyon National Park motorboat incident on Colorado River leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
article

Grand Canyon National Park motorboat incident on Colorado River leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

The Grand Canyon National Park Service received a report of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River at Bedrock Rapid in Arizona.

Featured

Arizona woman dies while backpacking in Grand Canyon
article

Arizona woman dies while backpacking in Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon National Park Service says Delphine Martinez, a resident of Window Rock, was on a multi-day backpacking trip on Sept. 4 when she was found unconscious along the Thunder River Trail, about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.

Featured

Man found dead in Grand Canyon after falling 200 feet from North Rim
article

Man found dead in Grand Canyon after falling 200 feet from North Rim

The 44-year-old visitor had reportedly fallen 200 feet from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail.

Featured

Canadian woman dies while hiking out of Grand Canyon
article

Canadian woman dies while hiking out of Grand Canyon

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Melanie Goodine from Ottawa, Ontario. Officials say she was hiking out of the Grand Canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier in the day.

Featured

Grand Canyon visitor falls 20-feet to her death, park officials say
article

Grand Canyon visitor falls 20-feet to her death, park officials say

A woman visiting the Grand Canyon from Utah was killed when she suffered a 20-foot fall on April 4, says the National Park Service.

Featured

Colorado woman dies during boating trip at Grand Canyon
article

Colorado woman dies during boating trip at Grand Canyon

Mary Kelley, a 68-year-old woman from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, entered the river at the top of Hance Rapid. Members of her group pulled her out of the water, discovered she was unresponsive and began CPR.

Featured

Scottsdale man found dead in Grand Canyon
article

Scottsdale man found dead in Grand Canyon

During an aerial search, the body of 57-year-old Ralph Stoll was found between Yuma Point and Dripping Springs.

Featured

Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person
article

Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

 

Featured

Body of Hungarian man missing since July recovered in Grand Canyon
article

Body of Hungarian man missing since July recovered in Grand Canyon

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, is a Hungarian national who was believed to have visited the South Rim on or around July 19. His body was recovered Monday approximately 430 feet below the rim.

Featured

NPS: Multiple people struck by lightning during monsoon storm at Grand Canyon
article

NPS: Multiple people struck by lightning during monsoon storm at Grand Canyon

Officials say lightning strikes an average of 25,000 times per year in Grand Canyon National Park.

Featured

Hiker dies on Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon
article

Hiker dies on Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon

The victim became unresponsive near Mile-and-Half Resthouse after returning from a day trip to Plateau Point. Witnesses at the scene performed CPR until rescue crews arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured

Louisiana man dies while hiking Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon
article

Louisiana man dies while hiking Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon

Rodney Hatfield, from Washington, Louisiana, had reportedly been on a multi-day hiking trip and was returning from Phantom Ranch when he started having trouble hiking up Bright Angel Trail.

Featured

Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 rafter dead in Grand Canyon
article

Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 rafter dead in Grand Canyon

 

Featured

Ohio woman dies from suspected heat-related illness while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park
article

Ohio woman dies from suspected heat-related illness while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park

A spokeswoman for the Grand Canyon National Park said it has recently seen an uptick in heat-related illness.

Featured

Illinois man found dead on South Kaibab Trail at Grand Canyon National Park
article

Illinois man found dead on South Kaibab Trail at Grand Canyon National Park

A hiker has died on the South Kaibab Trailhead at Grand Canyon National Park, park officials say.

Featured

Ohio woman dies backpacking Grand Canyon; possibly heat-related
article

Ohio woman dies backpacking Grand Canyon; possibly heat-related

A backpacker has died on the Tonto Trail at Grand Canyon National Park, park officials say. The death could be heat-related.

Featured

Colorado man dies during boating trip at Grand Canyon
article

Colorado man dies during boating trip at Grand Canyon

Sixty-three-year-old James Crocker of Lakewood, Colorado was on a multi-day private boating trip when he was pulled from the water by other members of his group.