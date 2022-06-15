Christopher Schurr, officer who shot Patrick Lyoya, fired from Grand Rapids Police Department

article

The Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya earlier this year has been fired.

Christopher Schurr's termination comes less than a week after the officer was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the April 4 shooting.

City Manager Mark Washington released a statement Wednesday, saying:

"Last Friday, the Police Chief and the Labor Relations Office recommended that I terminate Christopher Schurr’s employment with the City. I accepted that recommendation and scheduled a required discharge hearing. I have been informed by Mr. Schurr’s representatives that he is waiving his right to the hearing and, therefore, I have decided to terminate Mr. Schurr’s employment with the Grand Rapids Police Department effective June 10, 2022. Due to the on-going criminal matter and the potential for civil litigation, I will not be providing any additional comment concerning Mr. Schurr at this time."

Lyoya was shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop for a license plate issue. The plate on the car Lyoya was driving did not match the vehicle.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released several angles showing the stop and shooting.

In the videos Schurr asks Lyoya if he has a license. He appears confused then begins running.

During the fight, Schurr deployed his Taser twice with no effect and Lyoya allegedly tried grabbing for it. Schurr screamed multiple times to drop the Taser as he fought to gain control of Lyoya before he ultimately shot him.

Witness phone video still of the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya by a police officer.

In a cell phone video recorded by the passenger in Lyoya's car, Schurr is seen on top of Lyoya as he is face down. He tells Lyoya to drop the Taser and reaches to his belt for his gun.

An autopsy confirmed that Lyoya was shot in the back of the head.

The shooting led to protests and calls for accountability. The department said releasing the videos was part of that.