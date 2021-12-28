Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota, West Virginia football fans flock to Chase Field

The home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chase Field, is now the home of tonight's Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Fans from West Virginia and Minnesota have traveled all the way to Phoenix for some college football as the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers face off on Dec. 28.

"I want a fight, a good fight," said one fan. "Not physical, but football fight."

With all the rain hitting the Valley, luckily the roof at Chase Field will be closed. But fans say this is what they are used to.

"I think it will be good luck," one fan said. "This is West Virginia football weather. A little rain, a little cold. I am sure Minnesota is colder, but it is going to be a good game."

As for the people who have traveled all the way from Minnesota, this weather is way different from their usual freezing temperatures.

"We wish there was a little more sun in the Valley of the Sun, but it is better than 14 inches of snow we have had in the last few days in Minneapolis," one Minnesota fan said.

Unlike several other bowl games, this game hasn't been canceled due to COVID-19, and fans are thrilled as they get to watch their teams kick off tonight.

Fans are still making their way into Chase Field. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

More info: https://www.fiestabowl.org/sports/rate

