Gunfight in Maricopa ends in police shooting of a suspect, authorities say

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
15
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:58 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:19 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 12:30 AM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 9:45 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 10:30 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Tonopah Desert
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument

Gunfight in Maricopa ends in police shooting of a suspect, authorities say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:30PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 4

Photo by Howard WaGGner/News of Maricopa

MARICOPA, Ariz. - A car chase and gunfight in Maricopa Sunday night ended with a suspect being shot by police, says the police department on Aug. 7.

Officers responded to a call for help around 6 p.m. near Maricopa Casa Grande Highway, between Stonegate Road to White and Parker Road. When they got there, the person now considered the suspect reportedly fled the scene and officers began to follow the car.

The driver hit an innocent bystander's car, then came to stop. That's when officers reportedly engaged in a gunfight with the suspect.

Images shared by Howard WaGGner with News of Maricopa show the suspect's car riddled with bullet holes.

No officers were injured, and the suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. A suspect description hasn't been released. 

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The police department says the area is closed during the investigation.

No further information is available.