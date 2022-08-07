Gunfight in Maricopa ends in police shooting of a suspect, authorities say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo by Howard WaGGner/News of Maricopa

A car chase and gunfight in Maricopa Sunday night ended with a suspect being shot by police, says the police department on Aug. 7.

Officers responded to a call for help around 6 p.m. near Maricopa Casa Grande Highway, between Stonegate Road to White and Parker Road. When they got there, the person now considered the suspect reportedly fled the scene and officers began to follow the car.

The driver hit an innocent bystander's car, then came to stop. That's when officers reportedly engaged in a gunfight with the suspect.

Images shared by Howard WaGGner with News of Maricopa show the suspect's car riddled with bullet holes.

No officers were injured, and the suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. A suspect description hasn't been released.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The police department says the area is closed during the investigation.

No further information is available.