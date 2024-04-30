Expand / Collapse search

Half-built Prescott Valley apartments at center of arson investigation torn down

Published  April 30, 2024 6:44pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Newly obtained video shows crews in Prescott Valley demolishing what was once the Legado Apartments after an apparent arson caused millions of dollars in damage.

Investigators are still trying to locate an arson suspect accused of setting the complex, which was under construction, on fire.

Prescott Valley Police and Yavapai Silent Witness are looking for the person believed to be responsible.

They're calling for any tips on the arson, aggravated criminal damage, graffiti, burglary and trespassing crimes at the Legado Apartments and the nearby Bradshaw Mountain High School.

The reward from Yavapai Silent Witness is up to $40,000. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is also offering a $10,000 reward.

Those with information are asked to call 1-888-283-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 928-772-5666.

The alleged arson caused an estimated $60 million in damage.

Legado Apartments demolished after apparent arson

Prescott Police are searching for a serial arson suspect who is accused of burning an apartment complex and part of a school.

Prescott Valley Police say are searching for a suspect in connection to a massive fire at an apartment under construction and break-ins at a high school.