Half-built Prescott Valley apartments at center of arson investigation torn down

Newly obtained video shows crews in Prescott Valley demolishing what was once the Legado Apartments after an apparent arson caused millions of dollars in damage.

Investigators are still trying to locate an arson suspect accused of setting the complex, which was under construction, on fire.

Prescott Valley Police and Yavapai Silent Witness are looking for the person believed to be responsible.

They're calling for any tips on the arson, aggravated criminal damage, graffiti, burglary and trespassing crimes at the Legado Apartments and the nearby Bradshaw Mountain High School.

The reward from Yavapai Silent Witness is up to $40,000. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is also offering a $10,000 reward.

Those with information are asked to call 1-888-283-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 928-772-5666.

The alleged arson caused an estimated $60 million in damage.

Photos of the fire damage and the suspect police are looking for: