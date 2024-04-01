Fire at Prescott Valley construction site forces evacuations

An apartment complex was evacuated Monday morning in Prescott Valley after a fire sparked at a building under construction.

Police say the fire broke out on the south side of Florentine Road at Main Street.

"The 685,000-square-foot building/parking lot structure that was under construction was completely engulfed in flames and is a complete loss," Prescott Valley PD said.

Several buildings at nearby Talking Glass Apartments were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Evacuations

Buildings C and N at the Talking Glass Apartments.

Road closures

Florentine Road at Lake Valley Road

Florentine Road at Main Street

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An apartment complex was evacuated on April 1 in Prescott Valley after a fire sparked at a parking garage under construction. (Central Arizona Fire and Medical)

Map of where the fire happened