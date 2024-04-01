Fire at Prescott Valley construction site forces evacuations
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - An apartment complex was evacuated Monday morning in Prescott Valley after a fire sparked at a building under construction.
Police say the fire broke out on the south side of Florentine Road at Main Street.
"The 685,000-square-foot building/parking lot structure that was under construction was completely engulfed in flames and is a complete loss," Prescott Valley PD said.
Several buildings at nearby Talking Glass Apartments were evacuated.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Evacuations
Buildings C and N at the Talking Glass Apartments.
Road closures
- Florentine Road at Lake Valley Road
- Florentine Road at Main Street
An apartment complex was evacuated on April 1 in Prescott Valley after a fire sparked at a parking garage under construction. (Central Arizona Fire and Medical)