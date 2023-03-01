Here are the happiest cities in the US

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
21
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Here are the happiest cities in the US

By Michael Stallone
Published 
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

2023’s Happiest Cities in America

WalletHub has released its rankings of 2023’s Happiest Cities in America. Where did New York City fall on this list?

NEW YORK - Is the city you live in considered "happy"?

Personal finance website WalletHub released their rankings of 2023’s Happiest Cities in America, and a number of cities across the tri-state area made the list:

New York City

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 18: The sun sets on buildings in midtown Manhattan seen from the 86th-floor observation deck of the Empire State Building on February 18, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

New York

18: Yonkers

57: New York

102: Rochester

121: Buffalo

New Jersey

32: Jersey City

125: Newark

NEW.jpg

Downtown Newark. (Photo by: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Connecticut

68: Bridgeport

105: New Haven

Fremont, California was named the happiest city in the country, followed by San Jose, California and Madison, Wisconsin. The California city had the lowest depression rate, as well as the lowest separation and divorce rate. 

FRE.jpg

The BART Warm Springs Station is photographed in Fremont. (Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Detroit, Michigan finished as the unhappiest. Shreveport, Louisiana and Huntington, West Virginia rounded out the bottom three.

The report compared over 180 of the largest cities across 30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate.

As far as the happiest states go, New Jersey ranked 5th, followed by Connecticut at 10th and New York at 23rd.

Newark also finished 2nd in a report of the dirtiest cities in the United States. New York City came in 12th.

Subway air pollution

Researchers at NYU found that riders and workers are being exposed to levels of air pollution that could increase the risk of heart and lung problems.

Houston was named the dirtiest city.

The report cited the city's petrochemical facilities for polluting the air, as well as their high greenhouse gas emissions. It also noted that Houston has a big cockroach issue.

Virginia Beach, Virginia ranked best on the list.

Newark was listed as the dirtiest city in the previous report, so it improved one spot because of Houston.