HAZMAT situation prompted road closure, school evacuation in North Phoenix

Fire officials say a North Phoenix intersection is back open, following a crash earlier on April 15 that resulted in a HAZMAT situation and prompted road closures and evacuations.

Per an updated statement, Phoenix Fire officials said they responded at around 10:30 a.m. for a crash in the area of 27th Avenue and Northern that involved a vehicle striking a high pressure natural gas main in the area.

"Crews immediately recognized the gas main had been ruptured, prompting them to balance the incident to a hazardous materials response. Hazardous Materials team members from Phoenix and Glendale Fire Departments evacuated and metered surrounding buildings approximately a quarter of a mile in all directions," read a portion of the statement.

Officials with Washington Elementary School District said the incident resulted in all students and staff members at Washington Elementary School being evacuated to Palo Verde Middle School, located in the area of 39th Avenue and Orangewood.

"The ruptured natural gas infrastructure was eventually secured by Southwest Gas. They will have crews working at the site into the evening. Evacuations and road closures have been lifted in the intersection and immediate area," read a portion of the statement released by fire officials.

Fire officials say Phoenix Police will be investigating the crash.

(This story is developing. Please check back for updates.)

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Where the incident is unfolding