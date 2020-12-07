Healthcare workers, long-term care residents get top priority for COVID-19 vaccine in Maricopa County

A vaccine is right around the corner, a sign of hope that health officials say in the middle of what has been a rough year for many. Doses could be available here in Maricopa County as soon as mid-December, but at first, there won't be enough for everybody.

County officials are outlining the next steps for administering COVID-19 vaccines.

"This is a herculean effort and public health has been working on this for months," said Director of the Maricopa County Public Health Department, Marcy Flanagan.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Flanagan says about 60,000 doses of the vaccine will reach the state. 40,000 of those will be designated for use in Maricopa County. The rest will go to Pima County.

Those first doses will be given at five points of dispensing across the area, prioritizing those most vulnerable, including healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities. That's following CDC guidelines for Phase 1A of the vaccine doses.

Advertisement

"As more doses become available, more people will be able to get the vaccine," said Flanagan.

WATCH: Maricopa County prepares for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Depending on a number of factors, the first round of the vaccine could be approved and available by mid-December. That vaccine will also require a second dose three to four weeks later.

Officials say the vaccine most likely won't be administered to the general public for months, at least until the county receives more doses. But this, they say, is a big step in the right direction.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

"This vaccine is the sign of hope we have been looking for," said Flanagan.

Health officials say in the meantime, they are asking people to continue to take precautions: wear a mask, and even over the holidays, to avoid large gatherings.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

MORE: Trump to sign coronavirus vaccine executive order prioritizing Americans over foreign nations

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

WATCH: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic: