Here’s how much money single adults need to make to live comfortably in Arizona

Inflation is still hitting Americans hard and many are feeling frustrated with the rising price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households.

A new study by SmartAsset revealed just how much a single person needs to make to live comfortably in different Arizona cities.

The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.

Here's what the study revealed for single residents in Arizona living in the following cities:

Tucson

Hourly wage needed: $40.24

Salary needed: $83,699

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $215,072

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale

Hourly wage needed: $49.38

Salary needed: $102,710

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $238,451

Gilbert, Glendale

Hourly wage needed: $49.40

Salary needed: $102,752

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $239,366

FOX 5 DC contributed to this report.