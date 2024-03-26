Here’s how much money single adults need to make to live comfortably in Arizona
PHOENIX - Inflation is still hitting Americans hard and many are feeling frustrated with the rising price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households.
A new study by SmartAsset revealed just how much a single person needs to make to live comfortably in different Arizona cities.
The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.
Here's what the study revealed for single residents in Arizona living in the following cities:
Tucson
- Hourly wage needed: $40.24
- Salary needed: $83,699
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $215,072
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale
- Hourly wage needed: $49.38
- Salary needed: $102,710
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $238,451
Gilbert, Glendale
- Hourly wage needed: $49.40
- Salary needed: $102,752
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $239,366
FOX 5 DC contributed to this report.