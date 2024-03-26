Expand / Collapse search

Here’s how much money single adults need to make to live comfortably in Arizona

Updated  March 26, 2024 11:02am MST
PHOENIX - Inflation is still hitting Americans hard and many are feeling frustrated with the rising price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households. 

A new study by SmartAsset revealed just how much a single person needs to make to live comfortably in different Arizona cities.

The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.

Here's what the study revealed for single residents in Arizona living in the following cities:

Tucson

  • Hourly wage needed: $40.24
  • Salary needed: $83,699
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $215,072

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale

  • Hourly wage needed: $49.38
  • Salary needed: $102,710
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $238,451

Gilbert, Glendale

  • Hourly wage needed: $49.40
  • Salary needed: $102,752
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $239,366

FOX 5 DC contributed to this report.