Here’s how you can be ‘Chief Taco Officer’ and earn $10K

article

For those who say the perfect job doesn't exist, they didn’t see the listing for "Chief Taco Officer."

Online food ordering and delivery platform Favor is looking to hire a chief taco officer to find the best tacos in Texas. The job includes driving across the state and getting tacos delivered by Favor.

"Favor is looking for an energetic, hungry (literally), and social savvy Texan to be our first-ever Chief Taco Officer!" the advertisement read. "Sound like you? We’ll pay you $10,000 to track down the best tacos across the state and tell our followers all about it."

RELATED: Taco Bell officially bringing back its Mexican Pizza nationwide

In order to apply, applicants must submit a video explaining why they would make a good chief taco officer, post the video on TikTok or Instagram, and fill out the application form.

The deadline to apply is May 12. The job will run from June 2022 and will continue through July 31, 2022.

In addition to the $10,000, the chief taco officer will get free food, accommodations, and transportation. The chief officer will also get free Favor delivery for a year.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

