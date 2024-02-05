Expand / Collapse search
Hit-and-run driver arrested in motorcyclist's death: Phoenix PD

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash late last year that left a motorcycle rider dead.

The crash happened on Dec. 14 near 13th Street and Thunderbird Road. Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Katerina Penrose with serious injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Investigators say Penrose was heading westbound on Thunderbird when a car turned left in front of her, "causing her to take evasive maneuvers, resulting in the collision."

Hit-and-run driver arrested in motorcyclists death

Police say 73-year-old Paula Miller was arrested in connection to a crash that killed 31-year-old Katerina Penrose. Miller was booked into jail and is accused of leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

On Feb. 4, police announced that 73-year-old Paula Miller was arrested in connection to the crash.

Miller was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Map of where the crash happened