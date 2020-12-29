Holiday drive-thru car wash now open in Mesa following theft

Christmas was a few days ago, but it's still a Merry Christmas at American Speed Wash located near Gilbert Road and the US 60.

At the car wash, they’re making sure that holiday feeling is still going on. It’s a COVID-safe environment for kids to be able to stay in their car while going through the wash. They have 10,000 lights for the whole experience, but unfortunately, it got off to a rough start.

"Sure enough, someone came in the property and within five minutes, stole a thousand, two thousand dollars worth of stuff," Ryan Pfutzenreuter said. "You work so hard, [put] so much into it, and to have it be taken away so fast, it really took the spirit out of it. But when talking to my family and stuff like that, we were like 'You know, we can’t let them win. We have to put it on anyways and let the show go on.'"

Cellphone video the family has taken shows how the lights dance at night. There’s snow falling as you enter and Christmas lights that dance to your favorite carols as cars get covered in soapy water

No better way to end the Christmas season in Arizona.

"Even as you're exiting, there’s more lights. There’s lights everywhere no matter where you’re at on the property. The whole experience is a big light show," said Pfutzenreter.

