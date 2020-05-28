Home repair companies, City of Phoenix help rebuild resident's home after fire

Phoenix homeowner Mary Chavez thought a day like today would never come.

After a gas water heater fire nearly destroyed her home last year, Mary's been without power or a ceiling over her kitchen for eight months.

Chavez says she was relieved when total strangers stepped up to rebuild her broken home.

"I'm very thankful," she said. "I never thought it would be this much."

Local home repair companies teamed up with the City of Phoenix for "Building Safety Month," coming together to give back to those in need.

"We're rebuilding the roof structure that weak[sic] before we put the new roof down," said Don Councilor. "We've got the engineering and repairs done and we had it inspected. Now, we're just replacing bad parts on the roof before we put the new roof down."

Now, Chavez has electricity inside her home, new plumbing, insulation and drywall, an A/C unit, and a repaired roof.

Advertisement

Chavez says during these tough times, it's nice to have a community that rises to help those in need.

"I'm glad this is happening for me," she said. "This is really nice."