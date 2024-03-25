Homeless man arrested, accused of indecent exposure: Mesa PD

Mesa Police officials have released new details surrounding an incident where a homeless man is accused of exposing himself to others.

According to court documents, the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Brandon Phillip Federico, is accused of misdemeanor indecent exposure, felony tampering with evidence, and two felony drug-related offenses.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of March 24 in an area south of Country Club Drive and McKellips Road. Officers were called to the scene for an indecent exposure call, and when officers arrived, Federico was seen standing behind a dumpster with no pants, and his private area completely exposed.

Investigators say an officer spoke with a woman, who said she was "sitting in her car getting ready to leave for work when the defendant began knocking on her window and attempted to enter her car."

The woman, according to police, honked her horn, and afterward, her son went outside. Both the woman and her son saw the suspect with no pants on.

Per investigators, the suspect told police he had a meth pipe in his hand, as he was being placed under arrest, and an officer later found a broken drug paraphernalia in the suspect's possession, as well as a crystallized substance that later tested positive for meth.

Federico, according to court documents, had prior arrest warrants for failure to appear in court. A judge has set a $500 bond for Federico.

Area where the incident happened