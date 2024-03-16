Homeless man stabbed several times near ASU's Tempe campus

A 33-year-old man who is homeless was stabbed near Arizona State University's Tempe campus just after midnight, the university said.

The stabbing happened on March 16 at College Avenue Commons – a public area across the street from the campus – near College Avenue and 7th Street.

"Officers arrived to find a homeless 33-year-old Tempe man with stab wounds being tended to by others. The victim was treated on the scene by Tempe FD and transported to an area hospital," a university spokesperson said.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

An unidentified suspect has been arrested. Authorities did not say what led up to the stabbing.

"A LiveSafe alert was sent out to the campus community. All parties involved are not affiliated with Arizona State University," the university said.

Map of where the stabbing happened: