Homeless veteran reunites with his missing dog in California

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
10
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Homeless veteran reunites with his missing dog in California

Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Watch homeless vet reunite with his dog who went missing for several days

A homeless Vietnam War veteran was reunited with his beloved pet after the dog went missing for several days. Footage posted on June 6 showed the heartwarming reunion.

Kettleman City, Calif. - A homeless Vietnam War veteran was reunited with his dog in California on June 6, after his beloved pet went missing for several days. 

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Hatfield’s dog named Rerun was returned to Kettleman City after the department reached out to the public during a local news broadcast and on social media.

RELATED: Surfer reunited with treasured board 4 years after losing it at sea

"The dog is emotional support for this guy. He has had the dog for 2.5 years," Deputy John Daulton Sr. wrote on his Facebook page, requesting the community’s support to help locate the dog. "Please share this high and low across the state and help this guy get his only possession back."

Fortunately, the family found Rerun while traveling through Kettleman City, but initially thought the dog had been abandoned. They took him in, brought him on a road trip to the Sequoia Mountains and gave him a bath, the sheriff’s office wrote.

RELATED: After 8 years, Ohio woman reunited with dog stolen during home invasion

According to police, the family were very pleased to return Rerun to Hatfield once they discovered he was missing, and the dog was tagged before being returned. The family also donated food and treats to Hatfield.

Footage posted on June 6 showed the heartwarming reunion, where Daulton Sr. returned the man’s best friend to Hatfield.

"Thanks to all 8000 people who shared our story," Daulton Sr. wrote. "Rerun’s return was immediate after the news story...in this dark world people are still compassionate."
 