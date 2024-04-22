Homeowner shot attempted burglary suspect: Surprise PD

A homeowner in the west Valley shot a suspect who tried to break into their home early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting happened on April 22 near Waddell and Litchfield Roads.

Surprise Police say two suspects attempted to break into a home. The homeowner opened fire, striking one of the suspects.

Officers arrived at the scene and took both suspects into custody, one of whom was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were not identified.

Map of where the shooting happened