Expand / Collapse search

Hot air balloon with 9 people onboard goes down in Gilbert neighborhood

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Gilbert
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Crews are responded to a hot air balloon crash in the area of Greenfield and Germann on Dec. 29, 2020. (Gilbert Fire Department)

GILBERT, Ariz. - A hot air balloon made a crash landing in the yard of an East Valley home on Dec. 29.

SkyFOX was over the scene late Tuesday afternoon in the area of Greenfield and Germann roads as firefighters were at the scene.

Crews say none of the nine people onboard the balloon suffered significant injuries.

The basket damaged part of a fence.

There's no word on what led up to the crash.

No names have been released in this case.