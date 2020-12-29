Hot air balloon with 9 people onboard goes down in Gilbert neighborhood

article

A hot air balloon made a crash landing in the yard of an East Valley home on Dec. 29.

SkyFOX was over the scene late Tuesday afternoon in the area of Greenfield and Germann roads as firefighters were at the scene.

Crews say none of the nine people onboard the balloon suffered significant injuries.

The basket damaged part of a fence.

There's no word on what led up to the crash.

No names have been released in this case.