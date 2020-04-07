How Arizona stores are implementing social distancing guidelines

Add Frys to the list of grocery stores adding new rules to help prevent the the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Tuesday, just 50% of the stores capacity will be allowed in at a time to shop. They are also pilot testing one way aisles allowing for more distance among customers. Expect to see these changes eventually in all 122 Frys stores in Arizona.

Frys is not the first store to make big changes that impact how you shop.

RELATED: Walgreens expands coronavirus drive-thru testing sites across 7 states

Limiting the number of customers in the store to four people is just one of the policies Barry McKay implemented at his two hardware stores in Phoenix, Ace & True Value Hardware.

It goes against his business instincts, he says, after all, the more people browse the more people buy.

"It does go against the grain," he said. "We want them to come In and shop, but quickly."

Advertisement

RELATED: Hiking safety: What you need to know before hitting the trails

McKay changed store policy two weeks ago and he says as always store associates are there to help you as soon as you walk in and take you to what you need.

“... Some [people] are like 'I just want to look' and we’re like, 'Well at this time we’re not just looking. Let’s get what you need so we can get you out of here.' Sometimes there’s a line waiting out front everyone want to get their projects done right now,” McKay said.

For more information on how Arizona is handling the coronavirus pandemic, visit https://www.fox10phoenix.com/shows/coronavirus-in-arizona