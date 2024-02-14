Human trafficking: Mullti-agency operation results in over 100 arrests, Scottsdale PD say

Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department announced on Feb. 14 that an operation targeting human trafficking resulted in 158 arrests.

In a statement, Scottsdale investigators said the operation, which lasted from Jan. 23 to Feb. 10, involved not just Scottsdale Police, but six other Phoenix area police department, along with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. The operation was described as "a proactive operation to arrest sex buyers, child predators and individuals involved with the sex trade and trafficking."

"The operations were decoy-based, with no children directly involved," read a portion of the statement. "Charges ranged from child sex trafficking, prostitution, pandering, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and felony flight."

Of the 158 arrests, Scottsdale Police officials said 37 of them involved alleged felonies.