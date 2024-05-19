Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
5
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

Hundreds run at Phoenix Raceway to raise money to help veterans in Arizona

By
Updated  May 19, 2024 5:33pm MST
Veterans Issues
FOX 10 Phoenix

Hundreds run at Phoenix Raceway to fundraise for veterans

PHOENIX - Morning came early for hundreds of people hoping to help Valley veterans by lacing up their shoes to support Arizona veteran programs, especially for homeless vets.

Hundreds were out on the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday morning running, walking and rolling to end veteran homelessness.

"No man or woman who has served the United States of America should be sleeping on the streets," said Michelle Jameson, executive director of U.S.VETS.

May 19 marked the 8th annual Steps for Vets Race and the first time it was held at the Phoenix Raceway.

The race is meant to raise money for services to help vets.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

"We provide housing, counseling, and career development. Whatever a veteran needs to cross from homelessness to housing, we're going to be there for that," Jameson said.

Josh Young is a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy from 2011 to 2017. He's worked firsthand with veterans experiencing homelessness.

"Some of them, they've just fallen on hard times. I had one guy who had a house burn down, and he was going through trying to haggle with insurance. Others tried life on their own when they got out, and they just ended up on the street," Young said.

He works with U.S. VETS to provide outreach for these veterans. He says it's something that's especially rewarding for him.

"Talk to guys who come into the program who've had hard times on the streets, and they finally get housing and the excitement and joy they have, it's like nothing else. It's really cool," Young said.

While it can be easy to judge, he asks people to take a step back, and realize that each of these homeless veterans has a story.

"I've certainly learned that, and you just don't know what that story is until you ask," he said.

Learn more about U.S. VETS by clicking here.