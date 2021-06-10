Hungry hungry hippo: San Antonio Zoo residents get watermelon treats

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
12
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Hungry hungry hippo: San Antonio Zoo residents get watermelon treats

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Watch: Watermelon is no match for hungry hungry hippo at San Antonio Zoo

A hippopotamus demonstrated the power of its jaws by smashing open a watermelon at the San Antonio Zoo. (Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful)

SAN ANTONIO - A hippopotamus was literally a "hungry hungry hippo" after it smashed open a watermelon in one chomp at the San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday. 

Footage shared by the San Antonio Zoo, located in San Antonio, Texas, shows a hippo biting down on the watermelon in slow motion, demonstrating the power of its jaws.

"What better way to kick off summer than a good old-fashioned hippo watermelon smash?" the zoo wrote on its social media platforms. 

RELATED: Heartwarming reunion captured of chimpanzee recognizing former zoo volunteer decades later

According to Popular Science, female hippos’ bites have been measured at 1,800 pound-force per square inch, with male hippos reportedly too aggressive to test.

The San Antonio Zoo is a nonprofit organization committed to securing a future for wildlife, according to the zoo’s website.

RELATED: Homeless veteran reunites with his missing dog in California

"Through its passion and expertise in animal care, conservation, and education, the zoo’s mission is to inspire its community to love, engage with, act for and protect animals and the places they live," the zoo wrote.

The zoo welcomes more than 1 million visitors each year and is open year-round.

Storyful contributed to this story.