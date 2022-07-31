Expand / Collapse search

Husband arrested in Mesa crash that killed wife, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated August 1, 2022 10:06AM
MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of manslaughter in connection to a crash in Mesa that left his wife dead.

According to Mesa Police, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on July 31 when a Nissan Sentra that was speeding crashed into a metal pole at an intersection north of Gilbert Road and University Drive

The passenger in the car, 35-year-old Kasey Galvan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and husband of Kasey Galvan, 35-year-old Mario Galvan, stayed at the scene after the crash.

Police say Mario Galvan, 35, was arrested for manslaughter in connection to a crash in Mesa that left his wife dead. (Mesa Police Department)

"Mesa Police Officers had Galvan complete Field Sobriety Tests," police said. "Impairment was observed and Galvan was taken into custody."

Mario Galvan was booked into jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

