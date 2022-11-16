I-10 at Picacho Peak shut down after fiery rollover crash involving semi truck

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have been shut down near Picacho Peak after a fiery rollover crash involving a semi truck.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said one commercial vehicle rolled over on its side and caught fire, but it is unclear what led up to the collision, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

Traffic is being diverted at Picacho Peak Road. The crash happened at milepost 222 near Red Rock.

Meanwhile, just yesterday, two people were killed in a crash on I-10 near Eloy.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.