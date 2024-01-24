I-17 northbound traffic in Phoenix backed up after motorcycle crash

I-17 northbound traffic in Phoenix is backed up after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night, Arizona DPS said.

The crash happened on I-17 near Union Hills Drive just after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

SkyFOX was over the scene and a white car appears to have hit the motorcycle from behind. The motorcycle was seen lodged in the front of the car.

For now, DPS has described the crash as "a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle."

Traffic is forced to exit off of Bell Road.

No more information is available.

Map of the area where the crash happened: