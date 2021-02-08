I-17 SB reopens following crash involving five cars

article

A crash involving five cars on the Interstate 17 near the I-10 stack has cleared after causing major traffic delays Monday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The Interstate 10 off-ramps were closed, but have since reopened.

At least one person was injured in the crash, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

