Iconic 'Strong-Arm' Saguaro cactus topples in Marana

A 40-foot-tall Saguaro cactus known as the "symbol of the Sonoran Desert" has fallen.

The "Strong-Arm" Saguaro that sat in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area near Tucson fell over on Aug. 4, officials said. The cactus had 34 arms and was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old.

"It was a real treasured part of the skyline here in the preserve and of course home to many animals as well as a Great Horned Owl that used it for nesting and many other birds," said Jason Grodman, natural resources supervisor with the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. "It was really one of those saguaro motels here in the desert."

After the giant Saguaro toppled over, Marana officials worked to ensure the trail around "Strong-Arm" was accessible for hikers and bikers.

"Strong-Arm" will now decompose and "breathe new life into the surrounding desert."