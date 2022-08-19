Iconic 'Strong-Arm' Saguaro cactus topples in Marana

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 2:31 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Pinal County
19
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
until FRI 7:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:57 PM MST until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:30 PM MST until FRI 3:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 2:27 PM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 2:34 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 2:06 PM MST until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 2:51 PM MST until FRI 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:45 PM MST, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Dust Advisory
from FRI 2:46 PM MST until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Iconic 'Strong-Arm' Saguaro cactus topples in Marana

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 2:21PM
Pima County
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARANA, Ariz. - A 40-foot-tall Saguaro cactus known as the "symbol of the Sonoran Desert" has fallen.

The "Strong-Arm" Saguaro that sat in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area near Tucson fell over on Aug. 4, officials said. The cactus had 34 arms and was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old.

"It was a real treasured part of the skyline here in the preserve and of course home to many animals as well as a Great Horned Owl that used it for nesting and many other birds," said Jason Grodman, natural resources supervisor with the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. "It was really one of those saguaro motels here in the desert."

After the giant Saguaro toppled over, Marana officials worked to ensure the trail around "Strong-Arm" was accessible for hikers and bikers.

"Strong-Arm" will now decompose and "breathe new life into the surrounding desert."

strong arm saguaro

"Strong-Arm," a 40-foot-tall Saguaro cactus known as the "symbol of the Sonoran Desert," has fallen. (Town of Marana)