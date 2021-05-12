In Arizona, doctors are ready to vaccinate young children against COVID-19

In Arizona, nearly 400,000 children will be eligible to receive Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration's decision to approve the vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 on May 11, and a similar approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 12.

In Phoenix, officials with a pediatrician's office say they are ready to administer the shots.

Officials with Pleasant Pediatrics say they are now swamped with appointments.

"We're over 3,000 appointments now for the next week, so there's definitely a demand for that age group 12 to 15. We're excited that parents are trying to get that done as fast as possible," said Akshay Ravi with Pleasant Pediatrics. The clinic is set to receive 5,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses for their six locations in the West Valley.

Ravi says vaccine hesitancy has dropped.

"A lot of parents are not as hesitant as we thought they would be, especially as their pediatrician, who has been vaccinating their kids since they were newborns, and they're already following the vaccine schedule," said Ravi.

Nowadays, many people are wondering if Arizona will be requiring students to be vaccinated. In an interview on KTAR This Morning, Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) says that is not a requirement right now.

