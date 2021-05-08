Clinics getting ready to vaccinate kids against COVID-19 ahead of potential FDA approval

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could clear the way for kids to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, and that could happen as soon as next week.

Related: Experts say COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15 could be available by early May

If approved, the vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech could be given to kids as young as 12 years old. In Arizona, there is a clinic that is already booking appointments.

After trials of children between the ages of 12 and 17, officials Pleasant Pediatrics say they have been pre-approved, and vaccine doses can be administered to kids as soon as Thursday, once they get clearance from the FDA.

"We already received preapproval, and have started taking appointments beginning May 13," said Pleasant Pediatrics Program Director Akshay Ravi.

Ravi oversees the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and he says after the announcement, they already have nearly 200 appointments set. Since January, the clinic has administered over 50,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, throughout their six locations in the Valley. While they have seen a drop in vaccine appointments, they expect to see it spike this week.

"We expect to see an initial one to two-week increase an appointment," said Ravi.

Kids getting vaccinated comes with a lot of hesitancy, but Ravi says all doctors are educating families about the importance of the vaccine.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)