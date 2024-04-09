Ina Garten announces new memoir – Here’s what to expect

Ina Garten has published 13 cookbooks in 25 years and produced 29 seasons of her show, "Barefoot Contessa" where she often says, "How easy is that?"

But not this time.

The popular culinary figure and Food Network host revealed Tuesday that she is writing a memoir – something she said was a completely new experience.

"I wanted to tell you that I’ve written a different kind of book this time; this time it’s a memoir," Garten revealed on social media on April 9. "It was really scary to do, but it turned out to be so much more interesting than I could have ever expected."

The 76-year-old, known for her approachable take on farm-to-table cuisine, said the writing process helped prepare her for what was to come in her life.

"You know, I tend to look forward in my life, not back, and connecting the dots between when I was in my twenties and thirties and beyond, and building things to now made me realize, I spent my entire life preparing myself to do what I love to do which is write cookbooks," she continued.

Ina Garten on October 10, 2018. (Credit: Mike Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The book "Be Ready When the Luck Happens" comes out on October 1st and is currently available for pre-order. Garten said she will also visit eight cities this fall for her book tour: Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Dallas, Costa Mesa, Boston, Chicago, and Hartford.

"I hope you love it and may be even a little inspired," she added.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.