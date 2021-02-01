Investigation underway after man was shot and killed in Tempe

article

Tempe Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on the night of Feb. 1.

According to a brief statement, at about 7:10 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Southern Avenue and Mill Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"Preliminary information indicates this does not appear to be a random act of violence," a portion of the statement read.

