Janet Yellen responds to Cardi B’s recession prediction: ‘I don’t have that much time for her’

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

Janet Yellen responds to Cardi B’s recession prediction: ‘I don’t have that much time for her’

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Biden speaks at Port of Los Angeles amid high US inflation

President Joe Biden visited America’s busiest port to address high U.S. inflation and supply chain issues and gave remarks on June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES - Following a tweet by rapper Cardi B asking "when y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession?" Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed the question saying argued the U.S. is not going to enter into a recession.

Speaking with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’s DealBook D.C. policy forum, Yellen was asked about Cardi B’s tweet asking if she even knows who the famous rapper is. 

"I mean, I don’t have that much time for her. But I am alive," Yellen, 75, said. 

Sorkin pointed out Cardi B’s 23 million followers asking Yellin her thoughts on the tweet which garnered over 130,000 likes as of June 10.

"Don’t look to me to announce it," Yellen said, referring to the rappers inquiry into the U.S. entering a recession. 

"I’m not going to announce it. I don’t think we’re going to have a recession," Yellen said. "Consumer spending is very strong. Investment spending is solid. I expect growth to slow down," Yellen added.

"We have a very strong economy. I know people are very upset — and rightfully so — about inflation. But there’s nothing to suggest inflation if a recession is in the works," Yellen told Sorkin.

Cardi B has been known to weigh in on politics in the past. 

She made headlines in 2019 when she took to Instagram with a profanity-laced message to her followers about the government shutdown that occurred during the Trump administration. 

Amid the longest shutdown of its kind in U.S. history, Cardi B took aim at President Trump for "ordering" federal workers to go to work without pay.

She quickly dismissed any comparison to the shutdown that took place under former President Obama.

"Now, I don't want to hear you motherf-----s talkin' about, 'Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days. ... Yeah b---h, for health care," Cardi B exclaimed. "So, your grandmother can check her blood pressure and you b----es can go check out your p---ies at the gynecologist with no motherf---in' problem."

cardi janet

Photo of Cardi B and Janet Yellen.

The rapper declared that "our country is in a hell hole" because of Trump's demand for a border wall, and called for action.

Yellen’s insistence in defending the state of U.S. economy as being "strong" follow testimony she gave in front of the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee over record inflation.

Yellen said she remains hopeful that the alarming levels of inflation will soon be on the decline.

"I do expect inflation to remain high although I very much hope that it will be coming down now," Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee during a hearing on the agency’s latest budget request. "I think that bringing inflation down should be our number one priority."

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Department have been increasingly blamed by legislators and the public for allowing inflation to reach record highs — notably an 8.3% leap in consumer prices over the past year.

She told CNN last week that she did not fully understand the impact that unanticipated large shocks and supply bottlenecks would have on the economy.

"Look, I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take," she said.