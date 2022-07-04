Expand / Collapse search

Jet skier on Colorado River loses control, hits 4 people in 'swim-only' section, Arizona police say

By FOX 10 Staff
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - The Bullhead City Police Department says a crash involving a jet skier and four others on the Colorado River took place on July 4.

In a tweet, the police department said it's investigating the crash that happened at Community Park when a jet skier reportedly lost control and drove into the "swim-only" area, hitting four people.

Police say one of those who were hit is in critical condition.

No further information is available.

