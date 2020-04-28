JetBlue to require customers to wear face coverings

article

JetBlue is joining other carriers with requiring customers to wear a face covering when traveling.

The new requirement begins May 4.

This follows the airline requiring all crew members to wear face coverings while working.

JetBlue's policy follows that of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, Jetblue's president and chief operating officer. “This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others."

Customers will be reminded of this requirement before their flight via email and at the airport by both terminal signage and announcements.

American Airlines announced on Monday that it is making personal protective equipment available to its customers – a first for the major airlines in the U.S.

In early May, American will start distributing sanitizing wipes or gels in addition to face masks for the customers who board its planes.

